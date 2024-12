ANTI-MIGRANT GROUPS BROKE through garda lines at an accommodation centre in Athlone yesterday, gaining access to the site while people hid inside.

A number of people who were in the accommodation centre at the time described being terrified as a group of men got through the garda barrier.

It was the latest in a string of incidents targeting asylum-seekers in the town in recent days.

Videos posted to social media show gardaí trying to hold up railings against protesters only to find their lines overrun by demonstrators who then gained access to the grounds where people were staying.

Athlone For All – a local group of volunteers which provides voluntary support to asylum-seekers staying at the centre – described what took place as a “disturbing” development for the town.

It called on local politicians to “start pushing back” against hatred being stirred up over the centre, which is located to the north of the town in the Lissywollen area. The group says that a number of social media accounts have been posting untrue and inflammatory information, including drone footage of the centre, with some increasingly calling for violence.

Asylum-seekers and locals supporting them have also sought answers on why there has been no electricity at the site over the past 24 hours. The site’s generator ceased working over the weekend.

The government department in charge of the site and the broader asylum system has yet to comment on what took place over the weekend.

The past number of days and weeks in Athlone have seen a series of incidents where asylum-seekers and local volunteers were allegedly threatened and harassed by anti-migrant groups as tensions have increased over the accommodation centre.

In one such incident, it is alleged that a man threatened a bus of international protection applicants with a hatchet.

Athlone for All also pointed to other examples of intimidation and discrimination, including asylum-seekers being refused service in a local shop.

Up to 100 men who had been staying at an International Protection Accommodation Service (Ipas) site in Crooksling, Co Wicklow were transported to the state-run Midlands accommodation centre earlier this week.

Approximately 200 people attended the protest on Sunday against their arrival, according to gardaí.

“A small number gained entry to private property and were subsequently directed to leave by Gardaí. These individuals complied with Garda instruction and voluntarily left the area,” a garda spokesperson said.

One man staying at the site told The Journal that many residents fled to the canteen for their safety after protesters gained entry.

Frightening

“We were so scared,” one man said. “When they broke into the camp most guys ran back to the kitchen, to the canteen.”

Another man staying at the Ipas centre told The Journal that security had hurried him and other men to the canteen after protesters got inside the grounds, locking the dining hall behind them.

“We could hear shouting and then my friends said they thought we should leave. Then we heard that the protesters had broken inside, so we were rushed to the kitchen. From the window we could see around 10 or 15 guys who got through and were running around.”

Advertisement

The man said he has been fearing for his safety and that of his friends since coming to Athlone.

“We aren’t safe here, we aren’t accepted in this town. I have fear that if I go into then town centre that I could get attacked,” he said. “They don’t think we’re human.”

The Garda statement said that enquiries into “all of the circumstances surrounding this incident are ongoing” at this time.

“There is a constitutional right to the freedom of assembly and freedom of speech, subject to statutory provisions. An Garda Síochána respects the right of citizens to exercise their constitutional rights and to carry out peaceful protest,” gardaí said.

When complete the site is expected to be able to accommodate 1,000 men seeking international protection.

However, it has faced opposition from local and national groups who are opposing the housing of people on the site.

Sunday’s protest had walked from the town centre out to the Ipas site. This followed a similar route as other protests in recent weeks, but unlike on those previous occasions, the site was no longer empty.

Refusal to serve asylum seekers

Another asylum seeker staying at the Athlone site alleged that a number of men were turned away from one local shop.

He said men were told “you’re not from here, get out of here” and “get the f**k out”.

Calls for local businesses to refuse service to asylum-seekers have been made on social media pages discussing the Athlone site.

On Facebook, one woman posting underneath the Athlone Stands Together page said she had avoided serving any residents in her store. “I walked off my till twice yesterday,” she said, adding that she “didn’t want to deal with them.”

‘Atmosphere of intimidation’

One man who has been volunteering in the area with asylum seekers told The Journal that there has been an “atmosphere of intimidation” in recent weeks.

He said he had been leafletting houses to protest against anti-migrant sentiment when he and his colleagues were pursued by a couple in a car.

“A man and a woman – probably aged in their 30s – began driving after us, shouting at us for handing out leaflets. They were filming us, shining their headlights.

“They shouted at us: ‘You want to bring in one thousand paedophiles.’ Just this complete wild fantastical misinformation, but they then tried to block my car in when I was parked. I couldn’t reverse it and it was dark at this stage.”

The volunteer, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the couple drove off after he got into his car.

“But it’s indicative of the atmosphere around this relatively small town,” he added.

Power outage

Asylum seekers staying at the site and local volunteers have told The Journal that power left the site at some point yesterday and has not returned, leaving the residents with little heat amid harsher winter conditions.

The ESB confirmed to The Journal that the site is not yet properly serviced and is currently powered by a generator.

The Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth – which has responsibility for Ipas sites – was contacted last night about yesterday’s scenes and the electricity issue. It had not responded at the time of writing.