This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 15°C Tuesday 15 September 2020
Advertisement

For just the second time ever, there are currently five active cyclones in the Atlantic

According to meteorologists, the only other time this happened was in September 1971.

By AFP Tuesday 15 Sep 2020, 7:10 AM
8 minutes ago 876 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5204909

news-tropical-storm-sally-flooding The flooded Sanibel Island in Florida. Source: PA Images

FOR JUST THE second time in recorded history, there are currently five active tropical cyclones raging in the Atlantic at the same time. 

According to meteorologists, the only other time this happened was in September 1971.

Right now, Hurricane Sally is churning slowly towards the coast of the southern US states. The other storms are Hurricane Paulette, tropical storms Teddy and Vicky and tropical depression Rene.

Hurricane Paulette, a Category 2 storm, pounded the island of Bermuda yesterday with strong winds and heavy rains, according to the NHC.

Hurricane Sally has now been classified as a Category 2 storm as it moves towards Alabama, Louisiana and Mississippi. 

The US National Hurricane Center said the storm in the Gulf of Mexico was packing maximum sustained winds of around 160 km/h per hour.

AS of last night it was located 233 km southeast of Biloxi, Mississippi and heading in a west-northwesterly direction.

It was expected to make landfall late Tuesday or early Wednesday.

“Additional strengthening is forecast tonight and early Tuesday and Sally is expected to be a dangerous hurricane when it moves onshore,” the NHC warned, using language that refers to a storm of Category 3 or higher at landfall.

Governor John Bel Edwards of Louisiana, which is still recovering from Hurricane Laura, which made landfall as a Category 4 storm, told residents to be prepared.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“Be smart and be safe,” he tweeted.

The governors of Alabama and Mississippi both declared a state of emergency ahead of the approaching storm.

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves said Hurricane Sally was expected to make landfall around Biloxi at 2:00 am local-time on Wednesday.

“The storm surge projections continue to be worrisome with anywhere from five to eight feet of coastal surge,” Reeves said.

“We are continuing to be very concerned about the amount of rainfall,” he said, adding that some areas could be drenched in as much as 20 inches (50 cm) of rain.

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie