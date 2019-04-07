This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
8th time this year: ATM stolen by 'brazen thieves' in Derry

The latest ATM theft in Northern Ireland happened outside Dungiven in the early hours this morning.

By Sean Murray Sunday 7 Apr 2019, 12:10 PM
1 hour ago 5,291 Views 21 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4580728
Image: David Young/PA Images
Image: David Young/PA Images

POLICE IN THE North have appealed for witnesses to the latest ATM theft – the 8th so far this year.

The latest incident happened in the early hours of the morning outside Dungiven in Derry.

The robbers used a digger that was taken from a site a short distance away to rip the machine from the wall, causing substantial damage to the building.

The PSNI said it’s doing all it can to apprehend the people responsible for the recent spate of ATM thefts, but added that the key to preventing these crimes is information from the public.

Detective inspector Richard Thornton said: “Unfortunately,  the public and the business community are today waking to the news that another ATM machine has been stolen; that another business has been  targeted by these brazen thieves.”

While this is the 8th such cases in Northern Ireland this year, gardaí are also investigating recent ATM thefts in Monaghan and Cavan

Thornton said: “As in all of these ATM thefts, the actions of these criminals have not only caused immediate financial harm to the business targeted, but they have understandably caused fear in the community and impacted upon a vital service many local people rely on. 

We need people to report anything suspicious, including seeing any unusual activity or people in areas close to ATMs. For example, if you hear machinery late at night or in the early hours please let us know. If you see any cars being driven in a suspicious manner close to where ATMs are located, please let us know. 
No matter how insignificant you think it is, call us and we will investigate. It could be key to catching the criminals responsible

