This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Wednesday 10 April, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Attorney General on invite list to attend event in Sultan of Brunei-owned London Hotel

Brunei’s has adopted harsh new sharia laws, including the death penalty for gay sex.

By Cormac Fitzgerald Wednesday 10 Apr 2019, 3:49 PM
47 minutes ago 2,555 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4585511
A protester outside the Dorchester Hotel at Park Lane in London.
Image: Sophie Hogan/PA Wire/PA Images
A protester outside the Dorchester Hotel at Park Lane in London.
A protester outside the Dorchester Hotel at Park Lane in London.
Image: Sophie Hogan/PA Wire/PA Images

THE ATTORNEY GENERAL of Ireland – Seamus Woulfe – is on the invite list to attend an event being held this week in the Sultan of Brunei-owned Dorchester Hotel in London.

The luxury hotel has been the scene of numerous protests in recent days due to Brunei’s adoption of harsh new sharia laws, including the death penalty for gay sex.

The move by the southeast Asian country has sparked huge international condemnation and protest. There have been numerous calls to boycott the Dorchester Hotel – which is owned by Brunei.

The tiny nation is completely ruled by the all-powerful Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah. 

Many businesses, charities and other organisations have been cutting ties with the Dorchester and other Brunei-owned businesses over the new laws. 

The International Academy of Trial Lawyers (IATL) is holding its 2019 annual meeting this week, from today until Sunday (10-14 April).

Ireland’s AG Seamus Woulfe is on the attendee list for the meeting. 

According to the meeting’s schedule, Woulfe is due to be inducted into the IATL on Saturday. 

The matter was raised with Tánaiste Simon Coveney in the Dáil today by Sinn Féin TDs Sean Crowe and Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire, who said they had learned that Woulfe was due to attend the meeting in the Dorchester today.

“Can you confirm this Tánaiste and will the government ensure that the Attorney General will refuse to cross the picket and break this boycott?” Crowe said.

Coveney said that he needed to speak to Woulfe in relation to the matter, but that it was his understanding that “he’s been invited to an event in a private capacity”. 

“But I do need to establish the full details before I can give a definitive answer,” he said. 

Coveney said that he joined the TDs in “utterly rejecting and criticising” the decisions made by the Sultan of Brunei. 

“It is barbaric to be propose that anybody be stoned never mind people being stoned on the basis of their sexual preference or identity,” he said. 

Sinn Féin senator Fintan Warfield also said that he had written to the Taoiseach calling on him to request that the Attorney General not attend the event.

“There is also an ongoing boycott of the Dorchester Hotel and page 144 of the Programme for Government commits to protecting and promoting human rights,” Warfield said. 

The tough penal code in the tiny country on tropical Borneo island came fully into force last Wednesday after several years of delay.

TheJournal.ie has contacted the Government Press Office for comment.

With reporting from AFP

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cormac Fitzgerald
@cormfitz
cormac@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie