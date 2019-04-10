Attorney General on invite list to attend event in Sultan of Brunei-owned London Hotel

A protester outside the Dorchester Hotel at Park Lane in London.

A protester outside the Dorchester Hotel at Park Lane in London.

THE ATTORNEY GENERAL of Ireland – Seamus Woulfe – is on the invite list to attend an event being held this week in the Sultan of Brunei-owned Dorchester Hotel in London.

The luxury hotel has been the scene of numerous protests in recent days due to Brunei’s adoption of harsh new sharia laws, including the death penalty for gay sex.

The move by the southeast Asian country has sparked huge international condemnation and protest. There have been numerous calls to boycott the Dorchester Hotel – which is owned by Brunei.

The tiny nation is completely ruled by the all-powerful Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah.

Many businesses, charities and other organisations have been cutting ties with the Dorchester and other Brunei-owned businesses over the new laws.

The International Academy of Trial Lawyers (IATL) is holding its 2019 annual meeting this week, from today until Sunday (10-14 April).

Ireland’s AG Seamus Woulfe is on the attendee list for the meeting.

According to the meeting’s schedule, Woulfe is due to be inducted into the IATL on Saturday.

The matter was raised with Tánaiste Simon Coveney in the Dáil today by Sinn Féin TDs Sean Crowe and Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire, who said they had learned that Woulfe was due to attend the meeting in the Dorchester today.

“Can you confirm this Tánaiste and will the government ensure that the Attorney General will refuse to cross the picket and break this boycott?” Crowe said.

Coveney said that he needed to speak to Woulfe in relation to the matter, but that it was his understanding that “he’s been invited to an event in a private capacity”.

“But I do need to establish the full details before I can give a definitive answer,” he said.

Coveney said that he joined the TDs in “utterly rejecting and criticising” the decisions made by the Sultan of Brunei.

“It is barbaric to be propose that anybody be stoned never mind people being stoned on the basis of their sexual preference or identity,” he said.

Sinn Féin senator Fintan Warfield also said that he had written to the Taoiseach calling on him to request that the Attorney General not attend the event.

“There is also an ongoing boycott of the Dorchester Hotel and page 144 of the Programme for Government commits to protecting and promoting human rights,” Warfield said.

The tough penal code in the tiny country on tropical Borneo island came fully into force last Wednesday after several years of delay.

TheJournal.ie has contacted the Government Press Office for comment.

With reporting from AFP