THE AUGUST BANK Holiday weekend is set for mixed conditions, Met Éireann has said, with sunshine, wind, rain and even the risk of some localised flooding forecast.

The warm weather of the past week is set to continue today with highest temperatures of between 19 to 24 degrees, but will become breezy and overcast later in the evening with rain spreading eastwards across the country overnight.

Patches of rain and drizzle will continue tomorrow, with some heavy rain moving across the west of the country by late morning and continuing eastwards through the afternoon.

The rain is set to clear later in the evening, with some isolated showers expected and much cooler temperatures on Friday night compared to earlier in the week, dropping to between 8 and 11 degrees.

Saturday could be the driest day for most of the country, with a mix of cloud, sunny spells and some scattered showers. The showers will mainly be contained to the west coast by evening, with Met Éireann saying the rest of the county will see plenty of sunshine.

Temperatures are expected to reach highs of 16 to 19 degrees and will be accompanied by fresh and gusty winds.

It will become cloudy overnight across the southwest, bringing some patches of rain to areas in the west and north of the country as the night progresses.

Things turn much wetter on Sunday, with scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle expected across the county in the morning. Heavy and persistent rain will also develop in many areas during the afternoon and evening, though some parts of the southeast may escape and stay largely dry.

There is also a risk of some localised flooding across parts of Connacht and west Ulster throughout the day. The heavy rain will continue with further spells expected through Sunday night bringing continued risk of spot flooding in some areas.

Temperatures will be humid, Met Éireann has said, with highs of between 15 to 18 and lows of between 14 to 17 degrees.

The rain will also continue into Bank Holiday Monday, with the added possibility of some thundery downpours in some parts. It’s expected to be generally cloudy and humid throughout the day, with temperatures climbing back into the low 20s across the northeast.

The weather is set to stay unsettled through next week also, with showers and longer spells of rain expected.