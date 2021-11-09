Austin Currie, civil rights activist and politician on both sides of the border, dies aged 82

AUSTIN CURRIE, WHO served as an MP for East Tyrone and as a TD for Dublin West, has died aged 82.

The highly respected politician was one of the founding members of the Social Democratic and Labour Party (SDLP) in the 1970s. He was the MP for East Tyrone from 1964 to 1972.

In the 1980s, Currie moved to Dublin and was elected for Fine Gael in the 1989 General Election. He served as minister for state in the rainbow coalition from 1994 to 1997. He lost his seat in the 2002 general election.

He is the father of Fine Gael senator Emer Currie.

“The Currie family is heartbroken to announce the death of Austin Currie,” the family said in a statement this evening.

“After a long and eventful life, he died peacefully in his sleep at his home in Derrymullen, Co Kildare. He had just celebrated his 82nd birthday.

“Austin was married to Annita for 53 years. They were a formidable team whose love for each other and their family saw them through some of the worst times in Northern Ireland’s recent history. He is survived by his children Estelle, Caitriona, Dualta, Austin and Emer, their partners and 13 grandchildren.

“Austin, who was born in Co Tyrone, was the eldest of eleven children. His decision to squat a council house in Caledon in June 1968 is widely seen as the beginning of the Civil Rights Movement.

“One of the founding members of the SDLP along with John Hume and Gerry Fitt, Austin played a key role in the politics of that era.

“In 1989, he won a seat in Dublin West for Fine Gael and pursued a successful career as TD and minister until retirement in 2002.

“Our Daddy was wise, brave and loving and we thank him for the values that he lived by and instilled in us. He was our guiding star who put the principles of peace, social justice and equality first.

“From Edendork in county Tyrone to the bog of Allen, Daddy was most at home with his beloved Annita and his family, surrounded by newspapers and grandchildren. We will miss him deeply.”

Tributes to the politician poured in after his death was announced this evening.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said: “Saddened to hear of the death of Austin Currie, one of the founding fathers of the civil rights movement in Northern Ireland.

“He did so much for people, as a peacemaker and in politics, serving in the Dail and as Minister of State with distinction. My sympathies to his family.”

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said Currie was “one of the outstanding politicians of his generation.”

“I knew Austin as a brave, courageous, and principled man. He was blessed with extensive political insight and boundless humanity.

“Above all, he cared most about bringing peace to this island by peaceful means, something he worked towards throughout his political career, and was vehemently opposed to political violence.

“My thoughts are today with his family, and his extensive circle of friends and acquaintances,” Varadkar said.

SDLP Leader Colum Eastwood said Currie “was a titan of the civil rights movement and one of the forefathers of our party.”

“His radical activism led him to join together with other young leaders and together they formed our party on the principles of a shared society where everyone got a fair shot at life, something so many of their contemporaries had been denied,” he added.

Funeral arrangements will be announced in due course.