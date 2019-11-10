This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 2 °C Sunday 10 November, 2019
Australian firefighters tackling over 50 fires as experts warn bushfires may get worse in coming days

A state of emergency has been declared in Queensland.

By AFP Sunday 10 Nov 2019, 7:16 AM
Image: AAP/PA Images
Image: AAP/PA Images

MORE THAN 1,200 firefighters are continuing to battle over 50 active fires in Queensland, Australia as locals are warned the bushfires may get worse. 

With thousands of people forced to flee their homes, Australia’s government is offering immediate emergency assistance payments of up to $1,000 Australian dollars to those affected and extended financial support for anyone unable to work as a result.

A state of emergency has been declared in Queensland with its premier Annastacia Palaszczuk telling reporters “Queensland does not usually have a fire season like we’ve experienced this year and last year”.

Many residents are now returning to their scorched communities to assess the extent of the damage amid warnings it could take months for them to rebuild their lives.

Emotions were running high at an evacuation centre in Taree, with one man breaking down in tears as he was embraced by Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

“People are under a lot of pressure,” Morrison told reporters. “The level of optimism, despite the circumstances, is quite inspiring.”

scott-morrison-bushfires-nsw Prime Minister Scott Morrison is seen arriving for a visit to Club Taree Evacuation Centre in Taree, New South Wales. Source: AAP/PA Images

Morrison, whose government has downplayed the threat of climate change, was also heckled about the issue at a fire command centre in nearby Wauchope.

“Climate change is real, can’t you see,” the Australian newspaper reported a man as yelling before he was escorted out of the building.

Bushfires are common in Australia but the country has experienced a dramatic start to what scientists predict will be a tough fire season – with climate change and weather cycles contributing to the dangerous combination of strong winds, high temperatures and dry conditions.

The current disaster has not wreaked the human devastation of Australia’s worst recent bushfires, the Black Saturday fires that killed 173 people in Victoria state in 2009, with some experts attributing that to better early warning systems.

But Ross Bradstock, from the Centre for Environmental Management of Bushfires at the University of Wollongong, described the situation as “unprecedented” for the affected regions, which have rarely – if ever – experienced such severe fires.

“Sadly, given the weather forecast for the coming week, the crisis may worsen and extend southward into landscapes primed to burn via extreme dryness,” he said.

© AFP 2019

AFP

