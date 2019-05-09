There's a typo on the new Australian $50 note

Source: Daniel Pockett/AAP/PA Images

CENTRAL BANK BOSSES in Australia have admitted their new $50 note has a typo.

The note – of which 46 million have been printed, reported ABC Australia – features the text of Edith Cowan’s maiden speech to the western Australian parliament in 1921.

In the text on the note however, the word ‘responsibility’ is missing the final i – so it says ‘responsibilty’.

“I stand here today in the unique position of being the first woman in an Australian parliament. It is a great responsibilty,” the text reads.

The word appears three times in the text of the speech and is spelled incorrectly each time. However, the script is barely legible on the notes as it is printed in such a small font size.

Source: Rick Rycroft/PA Images

The notes have been in circulation since October, but the error was only noticed in recent days after it was highlighted on a radio programme.

They’ll still be used as legal tender, and the central bank has no plans to pull the notes at this stage.

“The Reserve Bank of Australia is aware of it and the spelling will be corrected at the next print run,” a spokesperson said.