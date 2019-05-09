This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
There's a typo on the new Australian $50 note

In circulation since October, the note spells the word responsibility incorrectly.

By Sean Murray Thursday 9 May 2019, 9:29 AM
1 hour ago 8,152 Views 14 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4625974

FIFTY DOLLAR BANKNOTE Source: Daniel Pockett/AAP/PA Images

CENTRAL BANK BOSSES in Australia have admitted their new $50 note has a typo.

The note – of which 46 million have been printed, reported ABC Australia – features the text of Edith Cowan’s maiden speech to the western Australian parliament in 1921.

In the text on the note however, the word ‘responsibility’ is missing the final i – so it says ‘responsibilty’.

“I stand here today in the unique position of being the first woman in an Australian parliament. It is a great responsibilty,” the text reads.

The word appears three times in the text of the speech and is spelled incorrectly each time. However, the script is barely legible on the notes as it is printed in such a small font size.

Australia Misspelled Money Source: Rick Rycroft/PA Images

The notes have been in circulation since October, but the error was only noticed in recent days after it was highlighted on a radio programme. 

They’ll still be used as legal tender, and the central bank has no plans to pull the notes at this stage.

“The Reserve Bank of Australia is aware of it and the spelling will be corrected at the next print run,” a spokesperson said.

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

