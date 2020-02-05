This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 4 °C Wednesday 5 February, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

33 rescue workers killed and dozens injured amid second Turkey avalanche

A huge team of rescue workers had been sent to find people missing in an earlier avalanche.

By Press Association Wednesday 5 Feb 2020, 8:40 PM
1 hour ago 4,405 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4994445
A huge team of rescue workers had been sent to find people missing in an earlier avalanche.
Image: PA
A huge team of rescue workers had been sent to find people missing in an earlier avalanche.
A huge team of rescue workers had been sent to find people missing in an earlier avalanche.
Image: PA

AN AVALANCHE slammed into a mountain road in eastern Turkey, wiping out a huge team of rescue workers sent to find people missing in an earlier avalanche.

Officials said 33 emergency workers were killed, 53 were injured and others are still buried under the snow.

Today’s avalanche increased the overall death toll from the disaster to 38.

Some 300 emergency service workers were called to a road near the mountain-surrounded town of Bahcesaray in Van province, which borders Iran, after an avalanche struck late yesterday.

That snow slide killed five people and left two missing.

At around noon today, the team was struck by the second avalanche.

Turkey’s emergency and disaster management agency AFAD said 33 bodies were recovered from the mass of snow on the steep slope.

Earlier, governor Mehmet Emin Bilmez said the dead included eight military police officers, three government-paid village guards, three firefighters and nine volunteers.

Emergency teams were still searching for other colleagues under the snow, Mr Bilmez said.

He did not provide a figure of how many more could be missing.

Some 30 emergency workers were either pulled out of the heap of snow or escaped themselves and were taken to hospital, the Interior Ministry said.

Video from the scene showed at least three overturned vehicles at the bottom of a hill during a snowstorm.

Some rescuers were struggling to climb out of a steep incline while others dug frantically into the snow with shovels and pickaxes.

Fog, heavy snow and strong winds were hampering the rescue efforts.

The head of AFAD’s operations in Van province, Osman Ucar, was among those injured.

Speaking from his hospital bed, he said he was dragged along with an excavator that was toppled by the sliding snow.

“I was half-buried,” he said, adding that he escaped on his own.

The first avalanche buried a snow-clearing vehicle and a minibus.

The vehicle’s operator and seven passengers escaped alive.

The state-run Anadolu Agency said the driver, Bahattin Karagulle, was trapped beneath the snow for 25 minutes before he managed to break a window and escape.

He walked towards a village to get help before being picked up by a passing vehicle.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie