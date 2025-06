THE AVERAGE PRICE of a second-hand home in Dublin is now €600,047, as market value continues to rise nationwide.

In the rest of Ireland, the average price of a home has risen to €313,453, according to the DNG National Price Gauge.

For a home costing €600,000, a buyer would need a deposit of at least €60,000 and an income of around €135,000 to pay off the rest. Borrowing capacity varies based on factors such as financial history and whether someone is a first time buyer.

DNG recorded a 1% increase in the average price of a resale property in Dublin during the second quarter of 2025. It’s the third consecutive quarter where the rate of price growth has reduced.

In the same quarter in 2024, prices increased by 2.5% on average.

The average price of a second-hand home in Dublin increased by 8% in the last year, compared to 9.6% for the year to December 2024.

The rate was 8.7% for the rest of the country.

Advertisement

The average prices for homes around the country are now as follows:

DNG DNG

The South East saw the largest average price increase in the first half of this year, while the Mid West had the largest jump in the 12 months to the end of June.

‘Entry level’ Dublin homes (those valued at less than €350,000) increased in price by 1.4% on average in the last three months, and by 9.9% in the last year.

For apartments in the capital, DNG recorded 7% growth in the average price in the last year, compared to a 4.2% increase in the same period the year previous.

There were 12% more homes for sale in the capital in the first half of 2025, versus the first half of 2024.

DNG Director of Research Paul Murgatroyd said: “The market continues to be characterised by an excess of demand over supply and prices continue to climb as a result.

“That said however, there has been a welcome increase in the number of homes coming for sale in the Dublin second hand market in recent months, and whilst this has served to dampen the rate of price growth somewhat, demand has remained robust, particularly from first time buyers keen to get on the property ladder.”