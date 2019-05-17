Funeral for teenager stabbed in Dublin park takes place

The parents of Azzam Raguragui at his coffin in the Islamic Cultural Centre in Dublin today.

THE FUNERAL OF 18-year-old Azzam Raguragui, who was stabbed to death in south Dublin last Friday night, has taken place at Clonskeagh Mosque.

The teenager was fatally stabbed in Finsbury park in Dundrum at 8.10pm on Friday. He was treated at the scene before being rushed to St James’s Hospital where he died a short time later.

The day after the incident a teenage boy presented himself to gardaí and he is assisting with the investigation.

In the aftermath of the killing Azzam’s family released a statement through the gardaí thanking the public for their support.

Abderrahmane Raguragui and Hajiba Elouaddaf said they are now putting their “faith in the Irish justice system to hold the perpetrator(s) to account”.

The Irish Sufi Foundation described Azzam as a “a kind courteous, respectful and cheerful young man”.

“He was bright, talented and ambitious with aspirations to become a successful entrepreneur. Such a tragic loss,” it said.