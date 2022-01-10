#Open journalism No news is bad news

Monday 10 January 2022
Baby on board but train leaves German station with parents on platform

The child was reunited with his family after a conductor ordered the train back to the railway station it had left.

By Press Association Monday 10 Jan 2022, 7:01 PM
A BABY IN Germany has been reunited with its parents after they watched in horror as it speed off on a train without them on board, police have said.

Federal police said the father had put a pushchair with his 11-month-old child inside onto the train but was waiting on the platform for his wife to join them when the doors closed and it pulled out of Dusseldorf station early yesterday.

The panicked parents rushed to a taxi in hopes of catching the train at its next stop in the nearby city of Duisburg.

But passengers who spotted the unaccompanied baby alerted the conductor, who ordered the train to return to Dusseldorf.

The parents eventually returned too and “the baby was handed back into the care of its grateful parents”, police said in a statement.

