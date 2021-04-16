Irish couples travelling abroad for surrogacy set to be exempt from hotel quarantine, High Court hears

THE STATE is set to introduce regulations that will allow Irish citizens, travelling abroad for surrogacy, to be exempt from Mandatory Hotel quarantine, the High Court has heard.

The news emerged during a case of an Irish couple and their baby, born by a surrogate mother in Ukraine, who want to travel back to Ireland this weekend.

The State has also indicated, during the case, that it may exempt the family from having to quarantine in a Dublin Hotel for 14 days on their arrival back to Ireland.

The couple, who went to Ukraine ten days ago for the birth of their son, claim failure to meet the pre-book requirement, especially in circumstances where there are no rooms available, is a breach of their Constitutional and European Convention rights.

They say there is no power to direct airlines to accept passengers without pre-booking and want an order quashing the designation of Ukraine on the banned list of countries.

The couple want a declaration their rights have been breached by a failure of the State to guarantee their return passage to Ireland.

They also say the blanket imposition of a requirement to book a quarantine hotel, regardless of their individual circumstances, constitutes a wholly disproportionate and unreasonable interference with the right to liberty.

Their barrister Micheál O’Higgins SC told the High Court this morning that significant progress had been made over the last 24 hours.

Counsel said that his clients have received a letter from the Minister for Foreign Affairs stating that new regulations would be introduced that would allow his clients travel on flights back to Ireland from the Ukraine.

In addition, they would not have to quarantine. Counsel said the details were a bit vague, and he was concerned that nothing would be allowed fall between the cracks as his clients are due to fly on Saturday.

In reply counsel for the State said that it was hoped that the new regulations would be brought in sometime today but could not give a firm guarantee, in case any technical difficulties arose.

The case came before Mr Justice Brian O’Moore, who acknowledged the states intention to have the regulations brought in as soon as possible.

Previously the court heard that the couple, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the child, travelled to Ukraine for the birth of their baby on April 5 last.

The child has no entitlement to Ukrainian citizenship but they have obtained an emergency travel certificate for him which expires on Monday next.

They booked to fly home on Saturday but in the meantime, Ukraine was added to the list of countries where mandatory quarantining applies.

There are no more rooms available until Monday, when the travel certificate expires, and airlines are being told not to allow people board from these countries if they don’t have a pre-booked room, they say.

The couple feared that they would be denied boarding either in Ukraine or on a stopover.

The court heard they are concerned about being stranded either in Ukraine or the stopover with a new born infant.

They have also said they are also concerned about the safety of bringing their child to hotel quarantine which is not equipped with the practical or medical needs for a newborn.

The case is also against the Ministers for Foreign Affairs, Transport, Ireland and the Attorney General. Permission to bring the case was granted by the High Court on Thursday.

Mr Justice O’Moore adjourned the matter to 2pm.

Comments are closed as legal proceedings are ongoing.