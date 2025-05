IRELAND WILL BE taking part in the Eurovision this year, regardless of the outcome of discussions about Israel’s participation, RTÉ’s Director General has said.

His comments come after he wrote to the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) yesterday calling for “a discussion on Israel’s inclusion” in the Eurovision Song Contest.

Bakhurst’s letter came after the RTÉ sub-branch of the National Union of Journalists sent a letter to Bakhurst calling on the broadcaster to formally oppose the country’s inclusion in the annual contest.

Speaking to journalists on his way into Leinster House today, where he is meeting with chair of the Oireachtas Media Committee, Labour TD Alan Kelly, Bakhurst said Ireland “absolutely won’t” be pulling out of this year’s contest.

Asked what outcome RTÉ is seeking from the letter, Bakhurst said: “I just want to voice our concerns, wanted to have a discussion. It’s very complicated. I’ve already had a number of discussions over the last couple of years about it, but, you know, I thought we need to have further discussion now, given the level of public concern.”

Bakhurst said he has discussed the issue with EBU Director General Noel Curran. Curran was a former Director General of RTÉ.

“Well, we just had a general discussion about my concerns and the fact that I would be writing to him that’s all,” Bakhurst said when asked about the nature of the discussion.

Asked if any other broadcasters have contacted him in the wake of yesterday’s letter, Bakhurst said no, they have not.

“It’s very complicated, and the position of the Israeli public service broadcaster…is pretty precarious.

“And they’re under a lot of pressure from the Israeli government, and I don’t want to undermine the Israeli public service broadcaster,” Bakhurst said.

RTÉ’s editorial independence

Bakhurst said he is “very aware” that a number of other EBU members would not be in favour of excluding Israel from this year’s competition.

“I think there’s two separate issues here, and our editorial independence and integrity is absolutely key. And I said that in the statement yesterday, it doesn’t stop us having a conversation about who shouldn’t be in or out of the Eurovision Song Contest and raising the concern.

“It is a very complicated issue. And I’m very well aware that a number of members would not be in favour of excluding Israel. That’s not the point, we need to have a proper discussion and it needs to be raised in my view as a point of discussion.

“I mean, it’s very late in the day for this year’s Eurovision Song Contest, I realise,” he added.

Last year saw large-scale protests against Israel’s inclusion in the contest, with two major demonstrations taking place in the host city of Malmö in Sweden. There was audible booing in the arena as the Israeli act, Eden Golan, performed.

Those calling for Israel’s exclusion from the contest have made comparisons with the swift action taken by the EBU in 2022 when Russia was expelled from the Eurovision within days of the country’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Yuval Raphael, a survivor of the 2023 Hamas attack on the Nova Music Festival, is set to compete on behalf of Israel this year with her track New Day Will Rise. Israel are due to perform in the second semi-final on Thursday 15 May, with Ireland’s EMMY also singing on the same night.