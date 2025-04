A NEW FARE structure introduced today has led to complaints from rail commuters in the north Dublin towns of Balbriggan and Skerries that they pay nearly twice the Dublin zone pricing despite being located in County Dublin.

From today, commuters travelling from up to 50km from Dublin are able to use Leap Cards for trains.

Under the new fare structure, Balbriggan and Skerries have been grouped into the Dublin Commuter Zone — along with towns in counties Kildare, Wicklow, and Louth — rather than being included in the Dublin City Zone like other Dublin stations.

Although Balbriggan and Skerries are in the traditional area of County Dublin, they are also located in Fingal County Council’s jurisdiction. Balbriggan is also located less than five kilometers from County Meath.

Balbriggan and Skerries commuters can expect to pay €3.90 for an Adult, €1.95 for Young Adult/Student and €1.95 for Child Leap Cards for a journey into Dublin City Centre.

However, commuters in nearby Rush and Lusk can expect to pay €2.00 for Adult, €1 for Young Adult/Student and €0.65 for Child Leap Cards.

One Facebook user commented on the Irish Rail page: “I just would like an explanation why Balbriggan and Skerries are not in County Dublin according to the train, but other towns, like Maynooth and Bray, are. How can two town[s] IN Dublin, be excluded from the Dublin zone? Absolutely ridiculous. Explanations should be given.”

Another commenter on the same Facebook post said: “Ridiculous fare hike to Skerries and Balbriggan.”

Politicians from commuter areas across the capital in addition to locals on social media platforms, have expressed their frustration at the increase in train fare prices for the two towns that are located in Dublin county.

Increasing fares and taking skerries and balbriggan out of the Dublin zones is shocking and a terrible management strategy. You’ll have more people back driving on the roads now — Eoin Donovan (@EoinDonovan_) April 24, 2025

“Other commuters are seeing their public transport costs fall. Balbriggan and Skerries commuters should be no different. I am calling on the National Transport Authority to urgently review this and deliver fairer fares for the people of Balbriggan and Skerries,” said Lorraine Clifford-Lee, a Fianna Fáil Senator.

She demanded that Balbriggan and Skerries be reclassified into the Dublin City Zone, to ensure they are treated the same as every other rail station in Dublin.

“I have been contacted by many concerned commuters and as someone who relies on public transport to get into work, I can completely appreciate their concerns and frustration around this decision,” said Grace Boland, a Fine Gael TD.

She added that this change in the fare structure could encourage people to drive to Zone 1, where the fares are lower, which would be counter-productive to get more people to use public transit.

Louise O’Reilly, Sinn Féin TD, said: “While many commuters from outside Dublin will see a decrease in their fares under these zonal adjustments, commuters from two of the fastest growing areas in Dublin, Balbriggan and Skerries, are having their fares increased.”

Jennifer Whitmore, Social Democrats TD, said the NTA and Irish Rail must “urgently review” these new fare increases.

A spokesperson from the NTA said “the new structure links fares more closely to distance travelled, making the system easier to understand and more equitable for all.”

They added that some passenger will see fare reductions, especially those travelling from outer commuter towns. Fares from Drogheda, Newbridge, Kildare, and Wicklow to Dublin are being reduced by 37–50%.

For others, particularly those just outside the new City Zone, some fares will increase. For example, Greystones and Skerries to Dublin fares will rise from €3.00 to €3.90.

“This is not a revenue-increasing exercise on the part of NTA. The overall fare-take is not projected to increase as a result of this restructuring,” they also said.