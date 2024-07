THE COAST ROAD in Baldoyle is currently closed off in both directions due to a road traffic collision, gardaí have said.

Gardaí are currently at the scene of the collision on the R106 in Baldoyle, Dublin 13. The Coast Road (R106) is currently closed in both directions between Baldoyle Church and Moyne Road in Dublin 13.

Advertisement

Gardaí are currently at the scene of a road traffic collision on the R106 in Baldoyle, Dublin 13.



The Coast Road (R106) is currently closed in both directions between Baldoyle Church and Moyne Road in Dublin 13.



Local diversions are in place. pic.twitter.com/8iz3oPVI2e — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) July 17, 2024

Local diversions are in place.

Dublin Bus Services H1 and H2 are not currently serving the area due to a major incident, it said.

Customer notice: The H1 and H2 services are currently unable to service Baldoyle Village or the Coast St. due to a major incident. #DBSvcUpdate — dublinbusnews (@dublinbusnews) July 17, 2024