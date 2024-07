TWO PEOPLE HAVE been hospitalised after a serious road traffic collision between a car and a lorry in Co Louth this afternoon.

The incident took place at approximately 12.10pm today on the R173 Dundalk to Carlingford Road in Ballymascanlan.

A woman, the driver of the car and aged in her 50s, and a man, the driver of the lorry and aged in his 40s, were taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda.

A statement from gardaí this evening said the woman is receiving treatment for serious injuries while the male lorry driver was hospitalised for a medical examination.

No other injuries were reported at the time.

The road is currently closed and local diversions are in place. A technical examination of the area is currently underway.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who witnessed this incident to come forward. Any road users, with camera or dashcam footage, who were travelling on the R173 between 11.30am and 12.30pm today are asked to make the footage available to gardaí.

Other members of the public are asked to contact Dundalk Garda Station on 042 938 8400, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station,