Suspect device in Dublin housing estate deemed non-viable by bomb disposal team

A SUSPECT DEVICE found in a north Dublin housing estate has been deemed non-viable after an examination by an army bomb disposal team last night.

Gardaí were called to reports of a suspect device in an open space in the Cranogue Close area of Poppintree, Ballymun at 7pm.

The scene was cordoned off and a Defence Forces bomb disposal team was deployed to investigate the device.

A garda spokesperson confirmed this morning that the device was deemed not viable and no controlled explosion was carried out at the scene.

The device was seized for further examinations and gardaí said investigations are ongoing.