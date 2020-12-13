Quiz: Who sings this line in Do They Know It's Christmas?

IT’S ONE OF the most recognisable and loved Christmas songs.

Do They Know It’s Christmas? was first released in 1984 and featured a host of stars.

Becoming an instant hit, it’s been re-recorded and re-released many times in the past 36 years.

But how well do you remember who sings what part in it? Let’s find out…

Who sings the first line of the song? "It's Christmas time, there's no need to be afraid." Tony Hadley Simon Le Bon

Bob Geldof Paul Young "Throw your arms around the world, at Christmas time" Sting Boy George

George Michael Bono "Pray for the other ones" Simon Le Bon George Michael

Francis Rossi Roger Daltrey "But when you're having fun" Bob Geldof Bono

Simon Le Bon Paul Young "And the Christmas bells that ring there, are the clanging chimes of doom" Sting/Bono Tony Hadley/Bono "Well tonight, thank god it's them instead of you" Bono Paul McCartney

Paul Weller C'mon, it's obviously Bono Okay, we're at a bit in the song where several artists are singing together in twos and threes. But who DOESN'T sing this line? "Here's to you..." Rick Parfitt Marilyn

Francis Rossi Paul Young And who sings this line: "Raise a glass for everyone" George Michael Boy George

And who sings this line: "Raise a glass for everyone" George Michael Boy George

Bono It's not Paul Young again is it? Answer all the questions to see your result!