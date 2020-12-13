#Open journalism No news is bad news

Quiz: Who sings this line in Do They Know It's Christmas?

You’ll get the Bono at least, right?

By Sean Murray Sunday 13 Dec 2020, 10:00 PM
56 minutes ago 9,812 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5295227

IT’S ONE OF the most recognisable and loved Christmas songs.

Do They Know It’s Christmas? was first released in 1984 and featured a host of stars.

Becoming an instant hit, it’s been re-recorded and re-released many times in the past 36 years. 

But how well do you remember who sings what part in it? Let’s find out…

Who sings the first line of the song? "It's Christmas time, there's no need to be afraid."
Tony Hadley
Simon Le Bon

Bob Geldof
Paul Young
"Throw your arms around the world, at Christmas time"
Sting
Boy George

George Michael
Bono
"Pray for the other ones"
Simon Le Bon
George Michael

Francis Rossi
Roger Daltrey
"But when you're having fun"
Bob Geldof
Bono

Simon Le Bon
Paul Young
"And the Christmas bells that ring there, are the clanging chimes of doom"
Sting/Bono
Tony Hadley/Bono
"Well tonight, thank god it's them instead of you"
Bono
Paul McCartney

Paul Weller
C'mon, it's obviously Bono
Okay, we're at a bit in the song where several artists are singing together in twos and threes. But who DOESN'T sing this line? "Here's to you..."
Rick Parfitt
Marilyn

Francis Rossi
Paul Young
And who sings this line: "Raise a glass for everyone"
George Michael
Boy George

Bono
It's not Paul Young again is it?
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Bob Geldof
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Bono
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Sting
Share your result:
You scored out of !
George Michael
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Paul Young
Share your result:

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

