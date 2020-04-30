Temperatures to reach as high as 19 degrees for the Bank Holiday - but we can expect some showers too

WE MAY NOT get to enjoy it as we might have before the arrival of Covid-19, but the weather is still looking good this May Bank Holiday weekend albeit with some rain also on the way.

Met Éireann said tomorrow will be a day of sunshine and widespread showers with the heaviest and most frequent downpours in the northwest through the afternoon. Temperatures will range between 10 and 13 degrees.

Saturday looks set to be a mainly dry and sunny with temperatures ranging between 13 to 15 degrees. Into the evening, there’s a possibility of rain on southern coasts.

The forecaster said that Sunday currently looks good to be dry and sunny, but an uncertain track to an area of low pressure could bring clouds and rain instead,

Temperatures are set to rise from Sunday, up to 17 degrees in the west of the country as easterly winds keep things cooler on the east coast.

Bank Holiday Monday is set to be the hottest of the weekend, with dry and sunny weather reaching 19 degrees in the west of the country and 14 degrees in the east.

Met Éireann said: “Tuesday and the further few days out to mid-week look set to continue dry and sunny with light easterly winds and temperatures higher than typical for this time of year.”