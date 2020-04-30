This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 10 °C Thursday 30 April, 2020
Temperatures to reach as high as 19 degrees for the Bank Holiday - but we can expect some showers too

Temperatures will be “higher than typical for this time of year” going into next week, Met Éireann said.

By Sean Murray Thursday 30 Apr 2020, 5:09 PM
58 minutes ago
https://jrnl.ie/5088565
File photo.
Image: Eamonn Farrell/Rollingnews.ie
Image: Eamonn Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

WE MAY NOT get to enjoy it as we might have before the arrival of Covid-19, but the weather is still looking good this May Bank Holiday weekend albeit with some rain also on the way.

Met Éireann said tomorrow will be a day of sunshine and widespread showers with the heaviest and most frequent downpours in the northwest through the afternoon. Temperatures will range between 10 and 13 degrees.

Saturday looks set to be a mainly dry and sunny with temperatures ranging between 13 to 15 degrees. Into the evening, there’s a possibility of rain on southern coasts.

The forecaster said that Sunday currently looks good to be dry and sunny, but an uncertain track to an area of low pressure could bring clouds and rain instead, 

Temperatures are set to rise from Sunday, up to 17 degrees in the west of the country as easterly winds keep things cooler on the east coast.

Bank Holiday Monday is set to be the hottest of the weekend, with dry and sunny weather reaching 19 degrees in the west of the country and 14 degrees in the east. 

Met Éireann said: “Tuesday and the further few days out to mid-week look set to continue dry and sunny with light easterly winds and temperatures higher than typical for this time of year.”

Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

COMMENTS (18)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
