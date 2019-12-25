This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 2 °C Wednesday 25 December, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

White-bearded bank robber shouts 'Merry Christmas' as he throws stolen money to passers-by in Colorado

Officers later arrested David Wayne Oliver at a nearby Starbucks.

By AFP Wednesday 25 Dec 2019, 9:49 AM
17 minutes ago 1,715 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4947195
David Oliver
Image: Colorado Springs Police
David Oliver
David Oliver
Image: Colorado Springs Police

A WHITE-BEARDED man robbed a bank two days before Christmas, but threw the stolen cash in the air and wished passers-by a merry Christmas, US media reported.

Colorado police confirmed in a statement an “older white male” robbed the Academy Bank in Colorado Springs after threatening workers with an unidentified weapon and leaving with an unknown amount of money around midday Monday.

“He started throwing money out of the bag and then said, ‘Merry Christmas!” witness Dion Pascale told local station KKTV 11 News.

A man, identified by police as 65-year-old David Wayne Oliver, was arrested in a nearby Starbucks after the event and without incident, Colorado police department confirmed.

Officers also told local media that there was no indication that Oliver was armed at the time of his arrest.

Passers-by reportedly attempted to return some of the stolen money to the bank, witnesses told local media, but an officer told the Denver Post that thousands of dollars remain missing.

© AFP 2019

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie