FORMER US PRESIDENT Barack Obama is coming to Dublin for a sit down interview in the 3Arena with journalist Fintan O’Toole.

The event is taking place on 26 September, it’s being billed as an ‘evening with President Barack Obama’.

Tickets are on sale from Thursday of this week, and there are VIP ticket packages on offer also, which cost over €600.

Event organisers Fane, Kilimanjaro and Singular Artists are behind the event.

They say it will be a “unique opportunity to hear from one of America’s most transformational leaders, as he returns to the stage to share a message of hope, resilience, and the power of lifting one another up.”

Barack Obama was President of the United States for two terms. He was first inaugurated in January 2009, and his second term ended in January 2017.

Obama was the first African-American to be elected as President.

His presidency was defined by its response to the global financial crash, the implementation of the Affordable Care Act, and his handling of the end of the war in Iraq and the US military’s presence in Afghanistan.

Much has been said about the use of drone strikes during his presidency in countries including Pakistan, Yemen and Somalia.

Now aged 63, and mainly focused on the running of the Obama Foundation, Obama is still regarded as one of the most influential figures in the US Democratic Party.