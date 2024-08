BARRY KEOGHAN WILL be joining the cast of the upcoming Peaky Blinders film, produced by the BBC and Netflix, the production crew have announced.

In June, Netflix announced that it would be releasing a film on the Birmingham-based gangster drama series, set in the 1900s, which became a smash hit on public televisions between 2013 and 2022.

Saltburn star Keoghan will join fellow Irish actor Cillian Murphy, who has played the main character Tommy Shelby in the tense crime drama series.

The plot and the remaining casting has been kept under wraps by the production crew.

