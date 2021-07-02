#Open journalism No news is bad news

Man rescued after becoming trapped in hole on Cornwall beach

Emergency services were called to the incident on Fistral Beach in Newquay, Cornwall.

By Press Association Friday 2 Jul 2021, 7:26 PM
AN 18-YEAR-OLD MAN had to be rescued from a beach after becoming trapped in a hole he had dug, Cornwall police said.

Emergency services were called to Fistral Beach in Newquay, Cornwall, on Thursday afternoon.

They worked with members of the public to dig the man out and remove him from the hole.

Newquay Police Response posted on Twitter that the man had “dug a hole in the sand, which collapsed on him”.

It added that “friends and beachgoers all worked together to dig (the) man to safety”.

A spokeswoman for Devon and Cornwall Police said officers were called by the Coastguard at 5.30pm on Thursday.

She said sand had collapsed on to the man, causing him to become trapped.

“Emergency services and members of the public removed him from the hole and he was left in the care of the ambulance service,” the spokeswoman added.

In a post on Facebook, Newquay Community Fire Station said the man was allowed to go home after being checked over.

“A big thank you to all the assistance from the public, Coastguard and lifeguards,” the post said.

“As one team using our sand lance, breathing apparatus, spades and surfboards, we were able to ensure this was a happy ending.

“This could have easily resulted in crushing or suffocation. Please don’t dig huge holes in the sand, sand is partial to collapse and the dry weight is around a ton per metre cubed.

“You wouldn’t dig a hole in the garden and let your children climb in; please don’t do it on a beach either.”

Press Association

