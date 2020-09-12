This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 16°C Saturday 12 September 2020
Advertisement

Belarus police detain dozens of female protesters as thousands take to the streets

A massive protest is expected in Minsk tomorrow.

By AFP Saturday 12 Sep 2020, 6:21 PM
7 minutes ago 418 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5203206
A woman shouts standing in front of police line during a protest in Minsk today.
Image: AP/PA Images
A woman shouts standing in front of police line during a protest in Minsk today.
A woman shouts standing in front of police line during a protest in Minsk today.
Image: AP/PA Images

BELARUSIAN RIOT POLICE today violently detained several dozen female demonstrators and threw them into vans, as thousands took to the streets of the capital to protest against police violence and electoral fraud.

Unprecedented demonstrations broke out in Belarus after strongman Alexander Lukashenko, who has ruled the ex-Soviet state for 26 years, claimed to have defeated opposition candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya and won re-election with 80% of the vote on 9 August.

Ahead of a massive new protest expected tomorrow, columns of female protesters gathered in central Minsk for a peaceful women’s protest.

Some beat saucepans with ladles and others chanted “Bring back our Masha”, referring to opposition leader Maria Kolesnikova by her diminutive name.

Kolesnikova (38) was jailed this week after she resisted forced expulsion by ripping up her passport.

But scuffles broke out in Minsk’s Freedom Square as men in black face masks and green uniforms without insignia sought to detain women protesters, showed footage broadcast by Belsat TV channel and Tut.by, a Belarusian independent outlet.

belarus-protests Women react, standing in front of police line during an opposition rally to protest in Minsk today. Source: AP/PA Images

Some women pushed back and tried to unmask the uniformed men. Another video showed riot police officers roughly throwing female protesters into police vans.

The Viasna rights group said more than 40 people had been detained.

The spokeswoman for the interior ministry, Olga Chemodanova, told AFP that “women had been detained” but could not say how many or provide other details.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

In a video appeal, Tikhanovskaya, who was forced out of the country and was granted refuge in EU member Lithuania, urged riot police to stop the violence.

“You will be ashamed of what you are doing today,” she said, calling the violence “outrageous.”

Belsat, a Warsaw-based opposition television channel, said on Telegram that two of its journalists covering the protest had also been detained.

On Monday, Lukashenko is to hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Sochi, with the two set to discuss plans to further integrate their countries.

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie