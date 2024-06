A TELECOMMUNICATIONS MAST was set alight in a deliberate arson attack in west Belfast in the early hours of the morning.

PSNI are appealing for information relating to the blaze, which occurred off Distillery Street around midnight.

NI Fire and Rescue Services responded to the fire.

Part of the city-bound Westlink was closed by officers for a number of hours to ensure public safety.

Sergeant Peter Tew appealed for anyone with information or footage of the incident to contact the PSNI.

“We are treating this fire, which caused extensive damage to this mast which remains upright, as arson.

“Our enquiries are continuing today. We’d ask that anyone with information or who would have dash-cam or doorbell video footage covering this area contact us on 101 quoting 24/06/24,” he said.

A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/ makeareport/ or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.