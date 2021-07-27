Murder investigation after death of a child in Belfast

POLICE IN BELFAST have made an arrest and launched a murder investigation following the death of a child in the Ardoyne area.

The PSNI have said that the incident took place in the Brompton Park area of North Belfast this evening.

“The investigation is at an early stage and further information will be provided in due course,” the PSNI said in a statement.

A number of local politicians have tweeted about the incident, with SDLP councillor Paul McCusker noting the “terribly sad and tragic news tonight in Ardoyne”.

“Police are continuing their investigations of what happened tonight in Brompton Park. We now need to give them time to do this and think about the wider family,” he said.

SDLP North Belfast MLA Nichola Mallon said: “Our thoughts are with the Ardoyne community at this time. We ask please for no speculation at this time, as it can be unhelpful and upsetting.”

Sinn Féin’s North Belfast MP John Finucane said: “Police have now confirmed a murder investigation into tonight’s tragic incident in Ardoyne with one person arrested. Our thoughts are with all those involved. I again appeal to everyone to be mindful & not to post or share anything which would add further distress.”