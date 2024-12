BELFAST CITY AIRPORT has reopened this morning after an Aer Lingus plane suffered an emergency incident while landing during strong winds yesterday afternoon.

The plane’s nose wheel collapsed as it landed at approximately 4pm in Belfast due to adverse weather conditions.

There were four crew on board the Aer Lingus regional flight from Edinburgh and no passengers when the hard landing occurred .

The incident triggered emergency procedures at Belfast City Airport and forced the runway to close for the rest of the day.

Several flights were also redirected to Belfast International Airport.

Advertisement

Following an incident on 22 December, the runway at Belfast City Airport has reopened & is operating as normal. Passengers impacted by yesterday's closure or those due to travel today should check the status of their flight with the airline. — Belfast City Airport (@BELFASTCITY_AIR) December 23, 2024

Emerald Airlines, the airline operating the flight, said the incident was a result of weather conditions, which has been disrupting travel across Ireland and the UK.

Yesterday, a spokesperson Belfast City Airport said the “incident” was a positioning flight, and urged passengers affected by the airport closure to contact their airlines.

“This was a positioning flight with no passengers but four crew members on board.

“The airport’s emergency procedures were enacted.

“The runway is currently closed and will be for the rest of the day. Passengers are asked to contact their airline.”

With additional reporting from PA.