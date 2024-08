STORMONT MLAS ARE set to return from summer recess for an Assembly sitting to discuss recent scenes of violent disorder on the streets of Belfast.

Executive ministers will gather in the morning at Stormont Castle before the Northern Ireland Assembly sitting at noon.

The Irish Congress of Trade Unions is set to lead a rally outside Parliament Buildings in opposition to the rioting seen in the capital on Saturday, Monday and Tuesday evenings.

It comes as the PSNI has said it will be significantly scaling-up the number of officers on the ground and has requested that additional officers be sent from Britain to help deal with the disorder.

“Increasing our resources and footprint across Northern Ireland in the coming days will enable us to manage planned events and deal with any sporadic incidents, including disorder,” Assistant Chief Constable Jones said.

A number of violent demonstrations have occured since Saturday, when Loyalist demonstrators, joined by anti-immigrant elements from Dublin, clashed with police and counter-demonstrators outside Belfast City Hall.

Violence continued for a number of days after, with restaurants, cafés, and shops belonging to people from a minority ethnic background being targeted.

A senior PSNI officer earlier this week said a paramilitary element is suspected of coordinating violence in Belfast.

On Monday, four men linked to disorder on Saturday appeared at Belfast Magistrates’ Court, while a 15-year-old boy appeared before the same court on Wednesday charged with rioting. All were remanded.

Teens charged

Police have also charged five people amid investigations into a number of racially motivated hate crimes in Belfast, including an attack on a young boy.

Three men, aged 26, 28 and 41 years, who were arrested in connection to the report of damage to homes and cars in the Rathlin Street area of Belfast on Tuesday, have been charged to appear at court.

The men have been charged with a number of offences, including criminal damage, riotous behaviour, incitement to hatred and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place. All due to appear at Belfast Magistrates’ Court today.

Three teenage boys, who were arrested on Tuesday evening in the Shankill area of Belfast, have also been charged to appear at court.

Two boys aged 16 and one aged 14 have all been charged with riotous behaviour. They are due to appear at Belfast Youth Court on Monday, 2 September.

Northern Ireland Secretary of State Hilary Benn and Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State Fleur Anderson speaking at a community centre in Belfast. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

On Wednesday, Secretary of State Hilary Benn condemned “racist violence” in Belfast in recent days and stressed that it “does not represent Northern Ireland”.

He said it should be a cause of shame that some people currently do not feel safe in their own homes, and urged those behind the disorder to stop.

“It’s really important that the vast majority of people, who I know will be as shocked and angered and disgusted at what has happened, speak up,” Benn said.

He called for all of the political parties in the North to “speak with one voice in condemning what has happened” when the Assembly is recalled.

This needs to be brought to an end.

MLAs will debate a motion condemning “criminal damage and targeting of businesses in recent days”.

The motion also calls on First Minister Michelle O’Neill and deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly to finalise the draft Refugee Integration Strategy and associated delivery plan, to bring forward the renewed Race Relations Order, and set out the process of replacing the Racial Equality Strategy 2015/25 by the end of the year.

With reporting from Press Association