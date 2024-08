DUBLIN CITY COUNCILLORS representing the North Central Area have said they “deplore” the presence of “people purporting to represent Coolock” at an anti-immigration protest in Belfast on Saturday.

Last week, a social media post circulated which called on protestors to gather at Belfast City Hall on Saturday, before marching to the Belfast Islamic Centre.

A group carrying a sign reading “Coolock Says No” was visible at the protest outside Belfast City Hall on Saturday, where chants of “Islam Out” were heard.

Several businesses owned by people from minority ethnic communities were damaged amid the disorder that followed the marches.

Damage caused to Bash Café in south Belfast.

The 17 Dublin City Councillors in the North Central Area today released a joint statement which described these marches in Belfast as “racist, sectarian and violent”.

“We deplore the presence at a racist, sectarian and violent march in Belfast at the weekend of people purporting to represent Coolock and we assert that they in no way speak for the people of Coolock or any part of Dublin,” said the joint statement.

The councillors added that they lend their “solidarity to Belfast City Councillors and support their motion passed at Monday’s Belfast council meeting”.

That motion passed by Belfast City Council condemned the “violent destruction and racist intimidation across the city, caused by far-right agitators”.

The motion added that the Belfast City Council stands in “solidarity with those in our minority ethnic communities across the city” and “reiterated our commitment to Belfast being a city of sanctuary for those fleeing war and persecution”.

Taoiseach Simon Harris meanwhile said those who took part in the Belfast protest while holding the Irish flag and banner should “leave our flag alone” and “leave the name Coolock alone”.

Anti-immigration protesters in Belfast on Saturday. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

“Anybody who thinks they should take the Irish flag with them and stand alongside potentially paramilitary actors in Northern Ireland, shouting racist abuse, threatening people, and being at the very least in proximity to buildings that were set on fire, is the exact opposite of what the definition of patriotism would be,” Harris said.

“They are people who bring shame to their community.

“They’re not reflective of the Coolock community, and how dare they hijack our flag and the name Coolock, when really what they are is people who are agitating and advocating racism, division, and we should call it out.”

Meanwhile, the statement today from the 17 Dublin City Councillor called for “facilitated dialogue to be established” around proposals for the former Crown paints factory Coolock to become a centre for International protection applicants.

The former Crown Paints factory on the Malahide Road was the target of sustained protests and violence last month, with the Garda Public Order Unit being deployed, and multiple fires being set at the site.

At the end of July, an emergency meeting was held between representatives from the Department Integration and Dublin City Council officials.

The statement today remarked that councillors “stressed the need for inclusive dialogue and meaningful engagement”.

“The North Central Area Committee councillors believe that it is only through dialogue and meaningful engagement that we can begin to move forward and bring an end to the disinformation, disruption, fear and violence that has plagued the community over the last number of weeks.”

Elsewhere, people carrying a Coolock Says No banner were met with anger at an anti-migrant protest in Dublin on Monday after criticism that their flag was spotted with loyalist factions at Saturday’s protests in Belfast.

Coolock Says No marched at the front of a parade flanked by people carrying loyalist flags and Union Jacks.

A video has since emerged on social media showing the Coolock Says No crew arriving at a gathering of likeminded anti-migrant activists outside Garda Headquarters in the Phoenix Park on Monday.

A small band of anti-immigrant activists, some of them wearing face coverings, arrived at Garda Headquarters for a demonstration and suddenly there was rage against the Coolock Says No banner holders.

Close to the entrance to Dublin Zoo screams of “the banner is not welcome here”, “there’s no Loyalists here”, and “you’re playing right into their hands” could be heard.

At one point the sign was kicked out of the hands of those holding it and a man was heard to scream that it wasn’t welcome because it was seen with a “British flag”.

-With additional reporting from Niall O’Connor and Press Association