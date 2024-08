PEOPLE CARRYING A Coolock Says No banner were met with anger at an anti-migrant protest in Dublin yesterday amid criticism that their flag was spotted with loyalist factions at a parade in Belfast.

Just days after the Northern Ireland event, a video has emerged on social media showing the Coolock Says No crew arriving at a gathering of like minded anti-migrant activists outside Garda Headquarters in the Phoenix Park.

Coolock Says No has been active at anti-immigration demonstrations – notably carrying a large white sign with black writing. The disparate group has received particular attention for their involvement in their opposition to the proposed use of the former Crown Paints to house migrants.

The site was scene to rioting and clashes with gardaí – there has also been a number of arson attacks.

Members of the group took up a prominent position at an anti-immigrant event in Belfast this weekend. Coolock Says No marched at the front of a parade flanked by people carrying loyalist flags and Union Jacks.

The use of the “Says No” phrase mimics the chants of staunch Unionist firebrand Ian Paisley during the Troubles when he declared at protests “Ulster Says No”.

In the hours after the Belfast protest rioting started in the Sandy Row area of the city with a number of businesses attacked in an apparent focus on people of the Muslim faith.

Yesterday a small band of angry anti-immigrant activists, some of them wearing face coverings, arrived at Garda Headquarters for a demonstration and suddenly there was unbridled rage against the Coolock Says No banner holders.

Close to the entrance to Dublin Zoo screams of “the banner is not welcome here” and “there’s no Loyalists here” and a woman screamed “you’re playing right into their hands” could be heard.

At one point the sign was kicked out of the hands of those holding it and a man was heard to scream that it wasn’t welcome because it was seen with a “British flag”.

The screaming match went on for some time until the camera cut out.

While this was happening gardaí were gathered at a row of crowd control barriers at the entrance to Garda Headquarters.

Taoiseach Simon Harris spoke to Northern Ireland’s First Minister Michelle O’Neill on Sunday after the violent scenes in Belfast on Saturday.

In a statement following the discussion he lashed out at the people who participated in the Belfast parade.

It said: “They discussed the violent scenes in Belfast last night and acknowledged the importance of the work between the gardai and PSNI to counter those who are trying to sow hate, racism and division in both jurisdictions on the island.

“The Taoiseach spoke of Belfast as a city and society that has spent decades working to reject hate, embrace peace, and build respect and inclusivity.

“The Taoiseach also expressed disgust at those flying the Irish tricolour whilst attacking police and spouting racism.

“This is repugnant to everything the Irish flag represents.”