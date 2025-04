A GROUP REPRESENTING middle management in An Garda Síochána has said the new Minister for Justice is not listening to warnings over new management systems from garda representatives.

The Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors (AGSI) begin its three day annual conference in Killarney today – Minister Jim O’Callaghan will speak at the event today.

Ahead of the gathering the group has warned that “inaction by the Minister for Justice” on key policing and Garda Industrial Relations issues is eroding morale and trust.

The AGSI said it is “deeply concerned” that the Minister continues to “ignore repeated warnings” regarding the Garda Operating Policing Model.

This is a redesign of structures within garda regions, divisions and districts with major changes to how gardaí are managed and deployed.

The AGSI will tell the Minister later today that there is “widespread opposition” and that the government forcing through the implementation is “damaging the very fabric of frontline policing”.

Ronan Clogher, the AGSI General Secretary said that the Minister is not listening to operational gardaí.

“Every member within An Garda Siochana and significant numbers of the public are aware that the policing model isn’t working and its introduction is having a negative effect on policing in this jurisdiction.

“Who is the Minister listening to? It’s certainly not the Garda representative associations,” he said.

Clogher added that clearly outlined concerns by the representative bodies about the change in operating model have been completely ignored by O’Callaghan.

Advertisement

“We read his daily press releases which noticeably make little mention of the issues affecting our members and are largely legislation focused”.

“The Minister’s public comments on the Policing Model are not reflective of what this Association has been telling him. It’s concerning given he only assumed the role a number of months ago, and does not bode well for the organisation for the next five years. We are worried,” he added.

Clogher said that there is another topic causing significant concerns around new discipline regulations.

The controversial new Conduct and Performance Regulations came into force in early April under the Policing, Security and Community Safety Act 2024.

AGSI has already criticised the lack of consultation surrounding those regulations, which it describes as “the most sweeping change to Garda employment rights in a generation”.

There are concerns raised over the absence of training, the bypassing of standard industrial relations procedures, and the damaging effect these changes may have on morale and organisational culture.

“We are witnessing the introduction of what could be the most drastic change to our employment rights. Our membership feel like they are being treated like second-class citizens.

“These policies were implemented without any training or proper consultation, and now members have no voice in a process that significantly impacts their working lives. This comes at a time when members are stretched due to a retention crisis and prolonged recruitment deficits,” he said.

The conference will debate 15 motions submitted by AGSI Branches, covering key issues such as recruitment and retention, online abuse, training deficits, the need for modern emergency equipment, and overall member wellbeing.

AGSI President Declan Higgins said “the stakes feel higher than ever”.

“If we are to restore confidence and protect the integrity of the force among the public, we need leadership interested in workable solutions.”

Minister for Justice Jim O’Callaghan is scheduled to address the conference this afternoon, with Garda Commissioner Drew Harris speaking tomorrow.