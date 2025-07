A SUSPECTED ARSON attack on a west Belfast GAA club over the weekend is under investigation.

The PSNI is investigating the incident in Hannahstown, noting that it believes it was started on Saturday evening.

It said that “extensive damage” was caused to the club shop, signage and a digital scoreboard.

Investigations by the fire service show that the fire was started deliberately, a PSNI spokesperson said.

The incident fell on the same day as the loyalist 12 July parades, which had seen repeated condemnation over the placement of effigies of asylum seekers and public figures on bonfires.

“It’s absolutely unacceptable that a community organisation should be targeted in this way,” a PSNI spokesperson said.

“Our enquiries are ongoing and we would appeal to anyone who may have noticed any suspicious activity in the vicinity of the club, particularly those who may have relevant dashcam or other footage, to contact us.”

Local councillor Arder Carson said it was a “pure act of deliberate vandalism that fills you with despair” as it was “attacking the very organisation that provides so much for young people and the entire community”.

“It has to be condemned without reservation,” Carson added.

“Lámh Dhearg supported by it members and the local community work relentlessly to provide top class facilities and services that give hope and opportunity to young and old alike. This is an attack on everyone of them.”