#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 8°C Sunday 27 March 2022
Advertisement

38-year-old woman arrested in investigation into north Belfast hijacking

Simon Coveney was giving a talk in north Belfast on Friday when he was abruptly evacuated due to a security alert.

By Lauren Boland Sunday 27 Mar 2022, 9:54 AM
34 minutes ago 2,375 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5722393
Simon Coveney being informed that he needed to leave the event on Friday
Image: Hume Foundation
Simon Coveney being informed that he needed to leave the event on Friday
Simon Coveney being informed that he needed to leave the event on Friday
Image: Hume Foundation

POLICE IN NORTHERN Ireland have arrested a 38-year-old woman during the investigation into the hijacking of a van in north Belfast on Friday.

The woman was arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm in suspicious circumstances, possessing criminal property and concealing criminal property.

She is currently in custody assisting police with their enquiries.

Detectives of the PSNI’s Serious Crime Branch have conducted searches following the hijacking and security alert in north Belfast.

On Friday morning, Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney was giving a talk at the Hume Foundation in north Belfast when he was abruptly evacuated due to a security alert.

Assistant Chief Constable Mark McEwan said that two gunmen hijacked a white Vauxhall van in the Shankill area of the city between 9 and 10am and threatened the driver.

The driver was forced to drive the van to another street, where a device was placed in the van, and then forced to drive the van to Holy Cross Church in Belfast where the event was taking place.

Since then, police conducted searches in the Ballysillan and Springmartin areas of north and west Belfast on Saturday evening.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

They recovered several items, including a suspected firearm, two vehicles, a quantity of controlled drugs and a large sum of cash, as well and arrested the 38-year-old woman.

Enquiries into the incident are ongoing.

Anyone with any information that could assist with the investigation is asked to call detectives on the non-emergency number 101 or submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form or to contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online.

About the author:

About the author
Lauren Boland
@laurenanna_1
lauren@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie