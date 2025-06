A VIABLE DEVICE was thrown through the window of the Belfast Islamic Centre in the University Road area during an attack last night, the PSNI has said.

People were present in the centre for worship when the attack is reported to have taken place just after 10 pm.

The building was evacuated following a security alert.

A 34-year-old man has been arrested by the PSNI under the Terrorism Act, but a motive for the attack has not yet been established.

Ammunition Technical Officers attended the scene and examined the object that was thrown through the window, and determined that it was viable.

A PSNI spokesperson said that Detectives from the Serious Crime Branch are currently working on exploring a number of motivating factors, “including the possibility that this is a hate crime”.

“At this time, no other persons are being sought in connection with the attack. I urge anyone who was in the area at the time or may have information to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 1808 20/06/25,” Assistant Cheif Constable Anthony McNally said.

Claire Hanna, the leader of the SDLP, has condemned the attack on the centre.

“I am hugely relieved that no one was seriously injured, but this was a frightening and disturbing experience for the centre’s users and for all of us who value a peaceful and shared society,” she said.

Hanna said that this did not happen “in a vacuum” and added that there is “urgent need for consistent political leadership to challenge hate, intolerance and division wherever it arises”.

Former Ulster Unionist Party leader Mike Nesbitt said: “The attack on the Belfast Islamic Centre was wrong, period. People of that faith are hospital surgeons and consultants, governors of our schools, contributing members of our society – unlike the racists who carry out such attacks.”

SDLP MLA Matthew O’Toole said that this attack comes just a week after intense rioting in which the homes of immigrants were targeted across County Antrim.

“This cowardly attack is yet another stark reminder of the very real and growing threat of race hate in our society.

“Words alone are not enough. We need a clear plan for integration and support, and crucially, we need to see that plan delivered in action,” he said.