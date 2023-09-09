Handcuffed man at large in west Belfast after escaping police custody following arrest

POLICE IN NORTHERN Ireland are attempting to locate a man who is “unlawfully at large” after he “absconded from police custody” today, the PSNI has said.

“Police are working to locate a man, who is unlawfully at large in west Belfast,” a police spokesperson said.

PSNI inspector Ferguson said: “The man was arrested at approximately 12.15 today, Saturday 9 September, following the report of a burglary in the Falls Road area, but absconded from police custody a short time later.

The man is described as being in his 20s, with dark hair and was wearing black shorts and a black t-shirt and handcuffed to the front.

“We are advising the public to not approach the man but to call 999 immediately if seen.”

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous, a PSNI statement said.