Four dead in Belgium as car hits early morning carnival crowd

The site where a car ran into a group of carnivalists in Strepy-Bracquegnies

The site where a car ran into a group of carnivalists in Strepy-Bracquegnies

A CAR COLLIDED into a crowd of carnival-goers in Belgium this morning, killing four people and injuring 20 people seriously.

“A car driving at high speed ran into the crowd that had gathered to attend (the carnival),” La Louviere mayor Jacques Gobert told Belga news agency.

Advertisement

The incident took place at about 5am (4am GMT) at the carnival of Strepy-Bracquegnies, a district of the former industrial town of La Louviere, authorities said.

“This Sunday morning, a vehicle collided with… a group of around 100 people which had just left the sports hall to go back up to the centre of the village,” the mayor’s office said in a statement.

The public prosecutor’s office did not wish to communicate on the case for the time being, but will speak later in the day, it said.

Authorities are to hold a press conference later this morning in La Louviere.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

© AFP 2022