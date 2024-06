ISRAELI WAR CABINET minister Benny Gantz has said he is quitting the coalition government after threatening last month to leave over the lack of post-war strategy for the Gaza Strip.

“We are leaving the unity government with a heavy heart,” Gantz said in a televised address. He cancelled a planned press conference yesterday which many had expected to be a resignation announcement.

Gantz, a former Israeli military general and leader of the Israel Resilience Party, had demanded that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu produce a plan for what to do once the conflict in Gaza comes to an end.

“Netanyahu is preventing us from progressing to a real victory. That is why we are leaving the emergency government today with a heavy heart,” Gantz said.

Netanyahu has not committed to a plan despite pressure from across the political spectrum.

Gantz is seen as a centrist while those on the extreme right of the emergency coalition government have called for the “voluntary emigration” of Palestinians from Gaza and for the territory to be permanently occupied and colonised.

Gantz is one of Netanyahu’s main political rivals but he agreed to join the war cabinet after the 7 October attacks on Israel.

Yesterday, Netanyahu urged his emergency government partners not to break up the coalition.

“I call on Benny Gantz – do not leave the emergency government. Don’t give up on unity,” Netanyahu said.

He has made a similar plea today, saying, “Benny, this is not the time to abandon the battle – this is the time to join forces,” in a post on X.

Gantz’s departure is not expected to bring down the government but today’s announcement will certainly pile yet more pressure on the embattled Netanyahu.

Israel’s far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir has said he demanded to join the war cabinet after Benny Gantz quit the body.

“I have issued a demand to the prime minister… to join the war cabinet,” Ben Gvir said in a letter posted on X.

Thousands of Israeli protesters have been taking to the streets in the last few months, calling for the government to agree to a ceasefire deal in order to secure the return of hostages still held in Gaza by Hamas.

Even after the Israeli military brought home four hostages yesterday, more protests took place in Tel Aviv that were broken up by police water cannons and resulted in a number of arrests.

Includes reporting from AFP