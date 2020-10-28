#Open journalism No news is bad news

Wednesday 28 October 2020
Court challenge to renewal of Berlin Bar licence delayed until January

Gardai initiated the proceedings after footage emerged in August of non-compliance with covid-19 rules.

By Tom Tuite Wednesday 28 Oct 2020, 8:14 PM
56 minutes ago 5,728 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5247597
Image: Rollingnews.ie

A COURT CHALLENGE to the renewal of the Berlin D2 bar’s licence due to alleged flouting of coronavirus restrictions has been adjourned until January.

Gardai initiated the proceedings after footage emerged in August of non-compliance with covid-19 social distancing rules.

A video clip was shared on social media of patrons in the popular venue on Dame Lane in Dublin city-centre.

A masked staff member danced on the bar as he poured shots into dancing customers’ mouths during the controversial bar brunch event.

The event was advertised as “A Very Boozy Baked Brunch With Your Buds”,

The bar’s manager, businessman Jay Bourke, described it as “20 seconds of madness” when he commented to the media.

The restaurateur told RTE’s Morning Ireland: “That footage does not reflect what went on that day at all.”

However, gardai have formally objected to the bar retaining it’s licence in an application.

Last month the case had been adjourned until today for the hearing of the action.

However, as a result of the new level-5 coronavirus restrictions civil matters in the district court in Dublin have been adjourned generally.

The licence objection has been given a new date and is expected to go ahead on Jan. 27 next instead.

It has been brought by Garda Inspector John Finucane from Pearse Street station.

Earlier, barrister Dorothy Collins confirmed it was related to the Berlin D2 bar, operated by her client Trillium Leisure Ltd.

The objection was, “on the basis of non-compliance with covid regulations”, the court was told.

The court has already ordered direct disclosure of full statements in relation to the various alleged breaches of the regulations.

