Have you seen Bernard? 26-year-old reported missing from Donegal

GARDAÍ ARE ASKING the public for help in locating a 26-year-old man missing from Donegal.

Bernard McConway was last seen in the Buncrana area of the Ulster county yesterday evening.

He is described as being approximately 5′ 10” in height with a medium build, light brown hair and blue eyes.

Gardaí and Bernard’s family are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with information on Bernard’s whereabouts is being asked to contact Buncrana Garda Station on 074 9320540, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.