This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Sunday 15 March, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Biden and Sanders to face off in debate overshadowed by coronavirus

Both men have cancelled rallies and two state contests have been postponed in the wake of the outbreak.

By AFP Sunday 15 Mar 2020, 2:43 PM
1 hour ago 3,278 Views 12 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5047024
Image: Matt Rourke
Image: Matt Rourke

JOE BIDEN AND Bernie Sanders will meet tonight for the first one-on-one debate of the Democratic presidential primary campaign, now overshadowed by the spread of coronavirus.

Both men have cancelled rallies and two state contests have been postponed in the wake of the outbreak.

Many US states and cities have clamped down on large gatherings and closed schools, which are often used as polling places, to help contain the epidemic.

Frontrunner Biden and self-described “democratic socialist” Sanders are vying to replace President Donald Trump, who was yesterday cleared of the Covid-19 by his physician after meeting with members of a Brazilian delegation who later tested positive.

They will face off for two hours but Democratic officials have shifted the venue from Arizona to a TV studio in Washington DC with no live audience because of infection fears.

The debate comes ahead of key electoral contests on Tuesday in Florida, Ohio, Illinois and Arizona. Officials in all four states said they would work to make conditions safe for voters.

But Georgia delayed its primary election by nearly two months on Saturday, with state Democratic Party chairwoman Senator Nikema Williams warning that the ballot risked compromising the health and safety of voters.

A day earlier, Louisiana announced it would postpone its own primary vote by 11 weeks.

Both candidates have curtailed campaigning, cancelling rallies in Ohio, Illinois and elsewhere, and telling staffers to work from home.

Biden surge

Biden, who is reliant on the older demographic that is more at risk from the outbreak, has held online campaign events and has urged voters to look for alternative ways to cast their ballot.

“If voters are feeling healthy, not exhibiting symptoms, and don’t believe they’ve been exposed to Covid-19, please vote on Tuesday,” deputy campaign manager and communications director Kate Bedingfield said in a statement.

Related Read

04.03.20 'Completely new race': Joe Biden swipes Super Tuesday momentum from Bernie Sanders

Sanders sounded more supportive about postponing primaries without explicitly calling for a delay.

Officials must “make sure that everybody who wants to vote has the right to vote, and that may not be the case today,” he said.

After a disastrous start, former vice president Biden has surged to the front of the race with a sweep of every state to vote in the American South so far.

Biden leads the overall race as well with 878 delegates over Sanders’ 725. To win the nomination, a candidate needs a majority of 1,991.

In a speech last Wednesday, Sanders said he was winning the “ideological debate” but acknowledged that he was “losing the debate over electability” – that is, the all-important goal for many Democratic voters of finding the candidate best able to defeat Donald Trump.

The current consensus in the party points to Biden as the candidate best positioned to achieve that goal. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (12)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie