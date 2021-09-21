#Open journalism No news is bad news

Joe Biden commits to doubling US climate finance contribution

The US president told the UN that the world was approaching a point of no return.

By Press Association Tuesday 21 Sep 2021, 7:48 PM
Joe Biden speaking at the UN headquarters in New York today.
Image: Timothy A. CLARY
Image: Timothy A. CLARY

US PRESIDENT JOE Biden has committed to doubling US contributions towards a goal of mobilising $100 billion for countries hardest-hit by global warming.

The UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the announcement is a “very good start” towards the $100 billion (€852,697,000) goal. 

Biden said at the United Nations today that “we’re fast approaching a point of no return”.

Speaking as Johnson was travelling to the White House, Biden told the summit in New York he would seek to double funds for helping developing nations with climate change.

That would bring the US’s total to $11.4 billion (€9.7 billion) per year.

A No 10 spokesman said: “The Prime Minister obviously welcomes the financial commitment that the president has just made on tackling climate change.

“You heard the PM yesterday calling for developed countries to put more money forward in regard to this.”

Johnson had earlier downplayed the chances of hitting the $100 billion target by the Cop26 conference in Glasgow in November.

Biden said he would work with the US Congress to double the contribution again, including funding to help poorer countries to adapt to the impacts of rising global temperatures.

He said the move would, with increased private finance and contributions from other donors, mean developed countries meet the long-promised goal of delivering $100 billion a year for developing countries to deal with the crisis.

Meeting the pledge, first made at climate talks in Copenhagen in 2009, is seen as key to securing a successful outcome at the UN’s key Cop26 summit in Glasgow in November, where countries are under pressure to increase action to avoid the worst impacts of the climate crisis.

Biden said: “Scientists and experts are telling us that we’re fast approaching a point of no return.

“To keep within our reach the vital goal of limiting global warming to 1.5C, every nation needs to bring the highest possible ambitions to the table when we meet in Glasgow for Cop26, and then have to keep raising our collective ambition over time.”

Of the pledge to further double climate funding, Biden said: “This will make the United States a leader in public climate finance.

“With our added support, together with increased private capital, and from other donors, we’ll be able to meet the goal of mobilising 100 billion to support climate action in developing nations.”

Biden and Johnson are scheduled to meet in the White House today.

Speaking in New York, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said he was “sure” Biden will tell Johnson “that it’s important that you engage with the European Union” around the Northern Ireland Protocol. 

