#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 13°C Tuesday 31 August 2021
Advertisement

Biden calls US evacuation from Afghanistan 'extraordinary success'

The US President said the choice was between “leaving or escalating”.

By AFP Tuesday 31 Aug 2021, 8:45 PM
46 minutes ago 3,411 Views 21 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5536746
US President Joe Biden
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
US President Joe Biden
US President Joe Biden
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

US PRESIDENT JOE Biden has called the US airlift of more than 120,000 people from Afghanistan an “extraordinary success”, a day after the last US soldiers pulled out of the country.

“We completed one of the biggest airlifts in history,” Biden said.

“No nation has ever done anything like it in all of history; only the United States had the capacity and the will and ability to do it.”

Speaking from the White House this evening, Biden said 90% of Americans who wanted to leave Kabul were able to do so and between 100 and 200 people with US nationality remain in Afghanistan. 

He insisted there is “no deadline” for those who wish to leave.

“We remain committed to get them out if they want to come out,” Biden said.

The president also said the US has “leverage” to ensure that the Taliban’s commitments are met. 

Biden said the choice for the United States in Afghanistan was either to withdraw from the country or escalate the conflict.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“That was the choice: between leaving or escalating. I was not going to extend this forever war, and I was not extending a forever exit,” he said.

- © AFP 2021, with reporting by Michelle Hennessy.

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (21)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie