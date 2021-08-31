Biden calls US evacuation from Afghanistan 'extraordinary success'

US PRESIDENT JOE Biden has called the US airlift of more than 120,000 people from Afghanistan an “extraordinary success”, a day after the last US soldiers pulled out of the country.

“We completed one of the biggest airlifts in history,” Biden said.

“No nation has ever done anything like it in all of history; only the United States had the capacity and the will and ability to do it.”

Speaking from the White House this evening, Biden said 90% of Americans who wanted to leave Kabul were able to do so and between 100 and 200 people with US nationality remain in Afghanistan.

He insisted there is “no deadline” for those who wish to leave.

“We remain committed to get them out if they want to come out,” Biden said.

The president also said the US has “leverage” to ensure that the Taliban’s commitments are met.

Biden said the choice for the United States in Afghanistan was either to withdraw from the country or escalate the conflict.

“That was the choice: between leaving or escalating. I was not going to extend this forever war, and I was not extending a forever exit,” he said.

- © AFP 2021, with reporting by Michelle Hennessy.