Sunday 17 October 2021
Bill Clinton released from hospital after infection treatment

The former US president was admitted on Tuesday.

By Press Association Sunday 17 Oct 2021, 4:46 PM
18 minutes ago 1,266 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5577130
Image: PA
Image: PA

BILL CLINTON HAS been released from hospital after being treated for an infection.

The former US president was released from the University of California Irvine Medical Centre this morning.

The 75-year-old was admitted on Tuesday with an infection unrelated to Covid-19, officials said.

Clinton spokesman Angel Urena had said Clinton would remain in hospital for one more night to receive further intravenous antibiotics, but all health indicators were “trending in the right direction”.

An aide to the former president said Clinton had a urological infection that spread to his bloodstream.

He gave a thumbs-up when a reporter asked how he was feeling. He and his wife Hillary then boarded a black SUV and departed in a motorcade escorted by the California Highway Patrol.

Clinton’s “fever and white blood cell count are normalised, and he will return home to New York to finish his course of antibiotics,” Dr Alpesh N Amin said in a statement shared on Twitter by a Clinton spokesman.

President Joe Biden said on Friday night that he had spoken to Clinton, and the former president “sends his best”.

“He’s doing fine; he really is,” Biden said during remarks at the University of Connecticut.

In the years since Clinton left the White House in 2001, the former president has faced health scares.

In 2004, he underwent quadruple bypass surgery after experiencing prolonged chest pains and shortness of breath. He returned to the hospital for surgery for a partially collapsed lung in 2005, and in 2010 he had a pair of stents implanted in a coronary artery.

He responded by embracing a largely vegan diet that saw him lose weight and report improved health.

Clinton repeatedly returned to campaign for Democratic candidates, most notably wife Hillary during her failed 2008 bid for the presidential nomination.

And in 2016, as Hillary sought the White House as the Democratic nominee, her husband — by then a grandfather and nearing 70 — returned to the campaign trail.

Press Association

