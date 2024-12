FORMER FINE GAEL councillor and doctor Bill Tormey has has been sent forward for trial accused of possessing child pornography images and helping to bring an illegal immigrant into the country.

Tormey (73) of Glasnevin Avenue, Glasnevin, Dublin 11, a prominent media commentator on health issues, was served with a book of evidence today.

He is accused that he “did knowingly facilitate the entry into the State of a person whom you knew or had reasonable cause to believe was an illegal immigrant or a person who intended to seek asylum.”

According to the charge, it allegedly happened on August 4, 2021, at Terminal 1, Dublin Airport.

The offence is contrary to section two of the Illegal Immigrants (Trafficking) Act, 2000.

The second charge states that on June 6, 2022, he knowingly possessed seven images of child pornography at his home address, an offence under Section 6(1) of the Child Trafficking and Pornography Act, 1998.

He has yet to enter a plea.

The prosecution follows an investigation by the Garda National Immigration Bureau (GNIB); he had to surrender his passport and must obey several bail conditions.

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has authorised trial on indictment.

He appeared at Dublin District Court today.

Defence solicitor Michael Staines told his client to come forward and confirmed they had received a copy of the book of evidence.

GNIB Sergeant Fergus Sweeney, based at Dublin Airport, told Judge Treasa Kelly that he had served the book of evidence.

State solicitor Niamh McKernan said the DPP has consented to the accused being sent forward for trial.

Judge Kelly told the accused he must appear again on February 14 at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court.

After granting the return-for-trial order, she remanded him on €400 bail.

The court heard he had already surrendered his passport, and the judge warned him “not to apply for further travel documents” and to have no contact, directly or indirectly and including via social media, with any witnesses.

Tormey, wearing a dark blue puffy coat, white shirt, yellow tie and dark suit, did not address the court but indicated he understood.

Judge Kelly also informed him that he must notify the prosecution within 14 days if he intended to use an alibi in his defence, and she also granted an order for interview videos to be handed over.