DUBLIN CITY COUNCIL is set to roll out a pilot project to bring domestic bin collection under public control, more than ten years after private companies took over the market.

Speaking to The Journal, Sinn Féin councillor Daithí Doolan said a plan for the pilot project has not yet been put in place but that a meeting will be held next Friday with stakeholders, including trade union representatives, to get the ball rolling and explore the opportunities and challenges.

There are approximately 25 household waste collection companies currently operating in Ireland. However, despite this, around 23% of households in Ireland have no waste collection service at all.

So today we want to know: Should local authorities take back control of bin collections?