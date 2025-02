POULTRY AND OTHER captive birds must be kept indoors from today to combat the risk of bird flu.

Minister for Agriculture Martin Heydon issued the compulsory housing order last week, giving a five-day notice before the rules come into effect. A similar order has also been introduced in the North of Ireland, by the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA).

The order requires that all bird keepers, whether commercial, backyard or hobby flocks to confine all poultry and captive birds in a secure building, or otherwise separate from all other birds, in accordance with strict biosecurity measures. A ban on the gathering of poultry and captive birds is also in force.

The order comes as 64,000 birds were culled in Co Tyrone after a suspected case of avian flu was reported on Friday, and initial tests suggested the presence of the disease. It follows the disease being detected in captive birds in nature reserve in Magherafelt in Co Derry.

Commenting on the detection, Northern Ireland’s Agriculture Minister Andrew Muir said:

“Following further investigation, the CVO (Chief Veterinary Officer) has taken the decision, as a precautionary measure, to apply appropriate disease control measures, including the humane culling of all poultry on site (64,000) and the introduction of Temporary Control Zones (TCZ) to mitigate for onward disease spread.”

Since early December, there have also been five cases detected of avian influenza infection in wild birds in Ireland.

Of cases, one was in Co Galway in early December, one was in Co Dublin in later December, one was in Co Donegal in mid-January, one was in Co. Westmeath in late January and one was in Co Wexford in late January.

The Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) National Poultry Committee welcomed today’s order being implemented. IFA Poultry Chair Nigel Sweetnam emphasised the importance of this measure:

“Minister for Agriculture Martin Heydon’s decision to enforce this measure strengthens our national response to the escalating risk of the disease, which has already led to the suspected infection of 64,000 layer hens in Northern Ireland over the weekend,” Sweetnam said in a statement.

“The affected farm in Tyrone is in an area with a high concentration of poultry farms, including many close to the border, which further underscores the urgency of this action.”

Members of the public have been told not to handle sick or dead wild birds and to report any incidents to their Regional Veterinary Office or, if outside business hours, to contact the National Disease Emergency Hotline on 01 492 8026.

With reporting from Press Association and Lauren Boland