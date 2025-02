POULTRY AND OTHER captive birds must be kept indoors from Monday to try to combat the risk of bird flu.

Minister for Agriculture Martin Heydon issued the compulsory housing order this afternoon, giving a five-day notice before the rules come into effect at the start of next week.

Since early December, there have been five cases detected of avian influenza infection in wild birds in Ireland.

In a statement this afternoon, Heydon said that the the risk of avian influenza to poultry in Ireland “has increased recently”.

“I am taking this action to reduce the threat to our industry and to our poultry farmers’ livelihoods,” he said.

“Poultry and captive birds must be housed from Monday 17th February, as this will reduce the opportunity for contact with potentially infected wild birds, which is one of the ways in which the virus can spread.”

He said that where housing captive birds or poultry is not possible, they must be confined in a way that means they do not have access to other poultry, other captive birds, or wild birds.

“Biosecurity is the single most effective way to prevent the virus spreading from wild birds into poultry, or between poultry flocks,” Heydon said.

“All those who have poultry or kept birds must take strict precautions and exercise the highest standards of biosecurity to protect your flocks from the threat of avian influenza, and to protect the poultry sector in Ireland

“I have discussed the threat of avian influenza with my counterpart in Northern Ireland, Minister Muir, and there has been strong cooperation between our departments on this issue. Minister Muir is introducing a similar order in Northern Ireland.”

Of the five cases of bird flu detected in Ireland in recent months, one was in Co Galway in early December, one was in Co Dublin in later December, one was in Co Donegal in mid-January, one was in Co. Westmeath in late January and one was in Co Wexford in late January.

Members of the public are advised not to handle sick or dead wild birds and to report any episodes of sick or dead wild birds to their Regional Veterinary Office or (outside business hours) to contact the National Disease Emergency Hotline on 01 492 8026.