This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Friday 15 March, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Slightly fewer births as death rate increases in third quarter of 2018

The average age of first-time mothers was 31, up 0.2 years from the same period in the previous year.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Friday 15 Mar 2019, 2:05 PM
10 minutes ago 294 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4544346
Image: Shutterstock/FreeBirdPhotos
Image: Shutterstock/FreeBirdPhotos

THERE WERE 207 fewer babies born, or a 1.3% decrease in the birth rate, in the third quarter of 2018, compared with the same quarter the previous year.

According to the latest CSO figures, the 15,428 births during this period corresponds to a birth rate of 12.7 per 1,000 population, a decrease of 0.3% from the third quarter of 2017 (July – September, also known as Q3).

There were 7,956 male births and 7,472 female births in quarter 3 2018.

During the same quarter in 2018, there were 7,143 deaths: an increase of 2.2% (or 156 deaths) from Q3 2017. This equates to a death rate of 5.9 per 1,000 population, an increase of 0.1 points from Q3 2017.

There were 45 infant deaths registered in Q3 2018 giving an infant mortality rate of 2.9 per 1,000 live births.

Graph Source: CSO

Age of mothers

The average age of first-time mothers was 31.1, up 0.2 years from the same period in the previous year. The average age of all mothers at maternity for births registered in Q3 2018 was 32.9 years, also up 0.2 years from Q3 2017.

The average age of first time mothers outside marriage/civil partnership was 28.8, while the average age of all mothers outside marriage/civil partnership was 30.3 years.

In the same quarter in 2017, the average age of mothers having their first baby outside marriage/civil partnership was 28.5 years while it was 30.1 years for all mothers for births registered outside of marriage/civil partnership.

In quarter 3 2018 there were 9,617 (62.3%) births registered as within marriage. None of these were within civil partnership.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		At least 49 people dead after mass shootings at two New Zealand mosques
    86,390  156
    2
    		MPs have voted to delay Brexit by three months - here's what that means
    76,940  88
    3
    		Trump on the Irish: 'They’re smart. They’re sharp. They’re great. And they’re brutal enemies!'
    59,346  69
    Fora
    1
    		Booking app Zazu wants to solve the 'age-old' problem of awkward restaurant reservations
    455  0
    2
    		After years running the Science Gallery cafe, Cloud Picker's founders will open their own space
    339  0
    3
    		GoFundMe's gradually growing its Dublin base as it shakes up the 'very sleepy' charity sector
    173  0
    The42
    1
    		'It's nice that they've shown interest in me... but I feel Irish so that's who I want to play for'
    48,036  3
    2
    		Roof debate rages as Wales request closure, while Schmidt prefers match in open air
    42,102  33
    3
    		Liverpool face Porto and Man United meet Barca in the Champions League quarter-finals
    36,491  71
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Pat Laffan, famed for the roles of Georgie Burgess and Pat Mustard, has died
    19,233  27
    2
    		Louis Tomlinson's sister Felicité has died, two years after the death of their mother... it's The Dredge
    4,744  1
    3
    		A Friends reunion is a no-go because the 'heart of the show' no longer exists... apparently
    4,507  3

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    Judge in Tipperary murder trial says it's 'being discussed by just about everyone in the country at this point'
    Judge in Tipperary murder trial says it's 'being discussed by just about everyone in the country at this point'
    Murder charge struck out because of a delay in serving book of evidence
    Teenager pleads guilty to repeatedly slamming door into girl's head
    GARDAí
    Man (35) charged over theft of 800 year-old mummified 'Crusader' head from Dublin church
    Man (35) charged over theft of 800 year-old mummified 'Crusader' head from Dublin church
    Renewed appeal for information over disappearance of 19 year-old Julianna Moore Gita
    Man arrested and €150k in cash seized after gardaí stop speeding van on N2
    DERRY
    One former British soldier to be charged with two killings on Bloody Sunday in 1972
    One former British soldier to be charged with two killings on Bloody Sunday in 1972
    'After 47 years, this is a moment': Anxious wait for families before Bloody Sunday announcement
    Northern Ireland Coast Guard unit forced to stand down following burglary during Storm Gareth
    LEO VARADKAR
    New hope for Irish workers who could get access to thousands of US visas
    New hope for Irish workers who could get access to thousands of US visas
    Trump on the Irish: 'They’re smart. They’re sharp. They’re great. And they’re brutal enemies!'
    Trump says he gave May advice on Brexit negotiations but she 'didn't listen' to it

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie