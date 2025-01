AN ARREST HAS been made in the investigation of a Bosnian man who died following an assault in Dublin more than two years ago.

Gardaí have today announced that their enquiries into the death of Adnan Asic in Dublin 15 have been upgraded to a murder investigation.

The 60-year-old was walking towards Blanchardstown Road North – coming from the Blanchardstown Shopping Centre – when he was allegedly violently assaulted in the early hours of Saturday, 22 October 2022.

Adnan died as a result of his injuries. He was originally from Bosnia but had lived in Ireland for over 30 years.

In their statement today, gardaí said that a man aged in his 40s had been arrested in connection with the death of Adnan.

The arrested man is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at a Garda station in the north Dublin area.

Gardaí also renewing their appeal for anyone who saw two men together at the junction of Blanchardstown Road North and the Old Navan Road, Mulhuddart between 12am and 3am on 22nd October 2022.

If a member of the public “observed any activity which drew their attention”, they are urged to come forward.

Investigators have asked that any road users but “particularly taxi drivers or pedestrians” who were travelling in these areas at these times contact gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Blanchardstown Garda Station on 01 666 7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.